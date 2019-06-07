Nepal Storm Kills 2, Injures 99; Roads Blocked, Power Disrupted as Winds Uproot Electric Poles

Kathmandu: Two persons were killed and at least 99 others injured after a strong wind storm hit several places in Nepal's far-western Sudurpaschim Province, according to a media report.

The storm-hit areas in two adjoining districts of Kailali and Kanchanpur districts on Thursday, damaging hundreds of houses. Roads were blocked as trees and utility poles were uprooted. Power too was disrupted following the strong winds.

The Himalayan Times reported that two of the injured have been referred to India for further treatment. Eighteen people are undergoing treatment at various health facilities in Dhangadhi in Kailali district, while others have been discharged after the treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police Sudip Giri, the storm lasted for nearly 40 minutes. Most of the houses with zinc-sheet roofs have been destroyed, he said.

Security personnel from the Nepal Police, the Nepalese Army and the Armed Police Force of Nepal have been mobilised for rescue and relief operations.