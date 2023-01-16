A new purported video of the Yeti Airlines’ aircraft that crashed on the bank of Seti River near Nepal’s Pokhara airport on Sunday shows its right engine on fire minutes before the aircraft fell on ground.

The video, was shot moments before the plane crashed on ground and showed the right wing of the aircraft on fire while it was mid-air.

Moments after the fire becomes visible, the plane tilts in a circular motion and drops down on the river bank. Following this, a large smoke cloud and a volcanic-like fire eruption can be seen in the video.

There were 72 people on board, out of which 69 people are confirmed dead, including five Indians. The bodies of three passengers are still missing, but they are also feared dead. This is one of Nepal’s worst aviation tragedies.

Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am on Sunday and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport in Pokhara, minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The five Indians, all reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

Another Video Emerges

Meanwhile, a video apparently shot by one of the five Indian passengers on board showed captures the horrific moments of the crash.

The one-minute clip opens with a view of passengers sitting inside the plane and then focuses on the Pokhara town below.

Moments later there is commotion, and then there is blurred footage, including that of a fire. Apparently the camera kept running for some moments after the crash, PTI reported.

Black box discovered

This comes as the black box of the crashed Yeti Airlines passenger plane was found on Monday, Sher Bath Thakur, an airport official said. The Nepal Army on Monday said that none of the passengers was rescued alive in the plane crash that occurred on Sunday.

Nepalese rescuers resumed their search on Monday for the missing persons after a passenger plane with 72 people, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people onboard.

