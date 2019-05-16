English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nepalese Going Abroad via India Will Now Need an NOC for Immigration Clearance
The applicants need to submit an application letter to the Nepalese Embassy stating the reason of travel along with the visa of that country, a copy of passport, air ticket and past travel history except India.
Kathmandu: Nepal nationals wishing to fly out to any other country via India would require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi for clearance from the Indian immigration, according to a notice issued by the police here.
Those going abroad for employment purposes need to furnish an employment permit issued by the department of foreign employment, police said, quoting a statement issued by the Nepali embassy in New Delhi.
Nepalese students and entrepreneurs based in India would require to furnish documents related to their professions along with other documents to obtain NOC prior to travelling abroad via New Delhi, the Himalayan Times reported.
The Nepalese Embassy would then issue the NOC after scrutinising all the documents, it said. There are 4 million Nepalese working and studying in India, according to the Nepal foreign ministry.
