Nepali Girls Lured By Job Prospects in Kuwait Sent Back by SSB Officers

Five girls from Nepal, who were lured by job prospects in Kuwait, were sent back by the Sashastra Seema Bal here."On Friday, a Nepal-based organization named Tiny Hands informed the SSB about possible human trafficking, following which security at the border was strengthened," Deputy Commandant of SSB Shailesh Kumar said.The security personnel saw five Nepali girls and questioned them."They said they are from Chitwan district of Nepal and were waiting for a person named Deepak Khatri, who would take them to Delhi via Rupaidiah and then send them to Kuwait," Kumar said.The girls were told that they will get their passports and visa in Delhi and were promised an attractive salary, the SSB officer said. Khatri could not be traced, he added.He said the girls were counselled in presence of Nepal Police and were then handed over to Tiny Hands.