English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nepali Girls Lured By Job Prospects in Kuwait Sent Back by SSB Officers
The girls were told that they will get their passports and visa in Delhi and were promised an attractive salary, the SSB officer said.
Representative image: Reuters
Loading...
Bahraich Five girls from Nepal, who were lured by job prospects in Kuwait, were sent back by the Sashastra Seema Bal here.
"On Friday, a Nepal-based organization named Tiny Hands informed the SSB about possible human trafficking, following which security at the border was strengthened," Deputy Commandant of SSB Shailesh Kumar said.
The security personnel saw five Nepali girls and questioned them.
"They said they are from Chitwan district of Nepal and were waiting for a person named Deepak Khatri, who would take them to Delhi via Rupaidiah and then send them to Kuwait," Kumar said.
The girls were told that they will get their passports and visa in Delhi and were promised an attractive salary, the SSB officer said. Khatri could not be traced, he added.
He said the girls were counselled in presence of Nepal Police and were then handed over to Tiny Hands.
"On Friday, a Nepal-based organization named Tiny Hands informed the SSB about possible human trafficking, following which security at the border was strengthened," Deputy Commandant of SSB Shailesh Kumar said.
The security personnel saw five Nepali girls and questioned them.
"They said they are from Chitwan district of Nepal and were waiting for a person named Deepak Khatri, who would take them to Delhi via Rupaidiah and then send them to Kuwait," Kumar said.
The girls were told that they will get their passports and visa in Delhi and were promised an attractive salary, the SSB officer said. Khatri could not be traced, he added.
He said the girls were counselled in presence of Nepal Police and were then handed over to Tiny Hands.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown at Cannes 2019
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
- Deepika Padukone Slays at Cannes Red Carpet with her Bold, Unconventional Fashion Choices
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes 2019, See Photos
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results