Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nepali Girls Lured By Job Prospects in Kuwait Sent Back by SSB Officers

The girls were told that they will get their passports and visa in Delhi and were promised an attractive salary, the SSB officer said.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nepali Girls Lured By Job Prospects in Kuwait Sent Back by SSB Officers
Representative image: Reuters
Loading...
Bahraich Five girls from Nepal, who were lured by job prospects in Kuwait, were sent back by the Sashastra Seema Bal here.

"On Friday, a Nepal-based organization named Tiny Hands informed the SSB about possible human trafficking, following which security at the border was strengthened," Deputy Commandant of SSB Shailesh Kumar said.

The security personnel saw five Nepali girls and questioned them.

"They said they are from Chitwan district of Nepal and were waiting for a person named Deepak Khatri, who would take them to Delhi via Rupaidiah and then send them to Kuwait," Kumar said.

The girls were told that they will get their passports and visa in Delhi and were promised an attractive salary, the SSB officer said. Khatri could not be traced, he added.

He said the girls were counselled in presence of Nepal Police and were then handed over to Tiny Hands.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram