Journalist in Nepal Given 1-Hour Jail Term, Fined Re 1 for 'Sensationalising' and Publishing 'Twisted' News

Journalist Khem Bhandari, who works in a newspaper, denied the charges and claimed that he has done nothing wrong.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 9:05 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Kathmandu: A Nepal court on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to a symbolic one hour jail term and slapped a fine of Rupee 1 on him for "sensationalising" the rape of a minor girl and publishing "twisted" news of the incident.

Kanchanpur district court convicted Bhandari in a defamation case after finding him guilty of "sensationalising" the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl last year and "publishing twisted news" of the incident, police said here.

He was sentenced to one hour jail term and Re 1 fine was slapped on him, they said. Police arrested Bhandari from Kanchanpur district court premises shortly after the verdict was announced and released him an hour later, charging Re 1 as fine.

The minor girl was abducted and raped last year in Kanchanpur district. The culprit is yet to be arrested.

