Nepal's First Woman President Bidya Devi Bhandari Re-elected for Second Term
Incumbent President Bhandari defeated Nepali Congress leader Kumari Laxmi Rai with an overwhelming majority in the presidential election.
File photo: Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari (L) administers the oath of office to the newly-elected Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. (Image: Reuters)
Kathmandu: Nepal's first woman president Bidya Devi Bhandari was on Tuesday re-elected for a second term in office.
Incumbent President Bhandari defeated Nepali Congress leader Kumari Laxmi Rai with an overwhelming majority in the presidential election.
Bhandari, 56, won since her nomination was backed by the ruling Left alliance of the CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre), the Sanghiya Samajbadi Forum-Nepal and other fringe parties.
She became Nepal's first woman president in 2015.
With 148 lawmakers in the Federal Parliament and 243 in Provincial Assemblies, the CPN-UML commands a total vote of 23,356.
CPN (Maoist Centre) has 65 lawmakers in parliament and 108 in provincial assemblies, which account for 10,319 votes.
The Nepali Congress, which has 76 seats in parliament and 113 in provincial assemblies, has a total vote of 11,428.
As Sanghiya Samajbadi Forum-Nepal and other fringe parties also deciding to support Bhandari, she could easily garner 26,921 votes for her re-election.
An electoral college, including members of parliament and provincial assemblies, will vote in the election.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
