WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Netanyahu 'Confident' US Will Support West Bank Annexation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP/PTI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP/PTI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was 'confident' he will be able to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank this summer, with support from the US.

Share this:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was 'confident' he will be able to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank this summer, with support from the US.

Speaking to an online gathering of evangelical Christian supporters of Israel, Netanyahu said President Donald Trump's Mideast plan envisions turning over Israel's dozens of settlements, as well as the strategic Jordan Valley, to Israeli control.

"A couple of months from now, I'm confident that that pledge will be honoured, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism," Netanyahu said.

Israeli annexation of West Bank territory would be highly controversial, drawing widespread international condemnations and extinguishing any lingering hopes of establishing a viable independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The Palestinians, with wide international backing, seek the entire West Bank as part of an independent state. They have already threatened to cancel existing peace agreements if Netanyahu moves forward with his plan, while the European Union foreign policy chief said annexation would be a violation of international law and force the bloc to act accordingly.

The UN's Mideast envoy said such a step would 'ignite' the region. But Netanyahu and his hard-line base are eager to move ahead while Trump remains in office. Annexation would be popular with Trump's evangelical base as he seeks to shore up support ahead of a difficult reelection battle.

In Washington, a US official said the American position hasn't changed. The official said the US is "prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty" in parts of the West Bank, and that the US is consulting closely with Israel on the timing and scope of those actions.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres