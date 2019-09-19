Netanyahu 'Played' Trump with Misinformation, Says Former Secy of State Rex Tillerson
Benjamin Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political life after close elections, was "a bit Machiavellian" and would share "misinformation" with the United States, according to Trump's former top diplomat.
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu skillfully "played" US President Donald Trump by plying him with inaccurate information, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson said.
Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political life after close elections, was "a bit Machiavellian" and would share "misinformation" with the United States, according to Trump's former top diplomat. Tillerson, who was fired by Trump last year, made the observations during a forum Tuesday at Harvard University as reported by The Harvard Gazette, the university's official news outlet.
"In dealing with Bibi, it's always useful to carry a healthy amount of skepticism in your discussions with him," he was quoted as saying, using Netanyahu's nickname.
"They did that with the president on a couple of occasions, to persuade him that 'We're the good guys, they're the bad guys.' We later exposed it to the president so he understood, 'You've been played,'" Tillerson said, according to the newspaper. "It bothers me that an ally that's that close and important to us would do that to us," he said.
During two election campaigns this year, Netanyahu highlighted his warm relationship with Trump, who has taken long-sought Israeli positions such as recognising Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital.
Netanyahu has long pushed for a hard US line on Iran — an issue that led to open tensions with Trump's predecessor Barack Obama — and has mused about annexing parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
Tillerson said he supported a two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians -- an idea unlikely to feature in a peace plan being led by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser.
Tillerson, a former ExxonMobil executive, has mostly kept a low profile after leaving the administration. But Trump has twice branded Tillerson "dumb as a rock" after comments seen as questioning the mogul-turned-president's abilities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Taking Off Her Heels on the IIFA Green Carpet is Basically All of Us
- Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
- Woman Sets Apartment on Fire While Trying to Burn Love Letter from Her Ex
- Google For India: Understanding Google Pay Virtual Tokenized Cards For Secure Payments
- Unidentified, Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Farmhouse in Telangana