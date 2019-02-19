LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Netanyahu Slams 'Shocking' Anti-Semitic Vandalism in France

The Israeli Prime Minister called upon the leaders of France and Europe to take a strong stand against anti-Semitism.

AFP

Updated:February 19, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Netanyahu Slams 'Shocking' Anti-Semitic Vandalism in France
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Image: Reuters)
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday condemned "shocking" anti-Semitic vandalism at a cemetery in eastern France.

"Eighty Jewish graves were desecrated with Nazi symbols by wild anti-Semites," he said in a video clip released by his office.

"I call on the leaders of France and Europe to take a strong stand against anti-Semitism. It is a plague that endangers everyone, not just us," he said
