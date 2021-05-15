world

Netanyahu Speaks to Joe Biden after Israeli Air Strike Destroys Media Offices, Assures Civilians' Safety

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo/AP)

Netanyahu stressed that Israel is doing everything to avoid harming those uninvolved, a readout from the Israeli premier's office said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden that Israel did its utmost to safeguard civilians in its Gaza bombing campaign, after an air strike demolished a tower hosting the Associated Press news agency.

“Netanyahu stressed that Israel is doing everything to avoid harming those uninvolved," a readout from the Israeli premier’s office said.

“The proof is that towers containing terror sites are cleared of uninvolved people prior to being attacked."

May 15, 2021