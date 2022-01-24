Netherlands’ Govt Mulling Reopening Of Bars, Restaurants Despite Soaring Cases

Netherlands ministers are holding a meeting with prime minister Mark Rutte on Monday to discuss further relaxation of Covid-19 measures in the nation. The Netherlands recorded 65,393 cases, setting a new record in terms of daily cases, according to the Dutch government’s Covid-19 dashboard hosted by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, also known as the RIVM.

The RIVM also highlighted on its website that there is a backlog of cases which it is trying to sort out which could push the number of cases reported in the last seven days.

The Dutch government earlier on Saturday allowed the reopening of non-essential shops, gyms and sports clubs, music schools and allowed business in locations where contact-based professions are carried out, according to the release by the Dutch government.

“Non-essential shops can reopen until 5pm. Hairdressers, nail technicians, sex workers and others in contact-based professions may see customers before 5pm,” the government said in its order.

The government led by prime minister Rutte will on Tuesday announce if further restrictions will be lifted. The Netherlands’ Outbreak Management Team, which advises the government on Covid-19 regulations, suggested that the cafes, bars, restaurants and the cultural sector be reopened gradually with strict adherence to Covid-19 measures.

The development comes amid the nation’s cities’ mayors urging the government to rethink its Covid-19 measures, according to a report by Dutchnews.nl. “They have been closed for too long and that has to change,” junior cultural minister Gunay Uslu said last week.

The Netherlands has recorded 375 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants indicating a high transmission. The number of deaths in the country dropped with only one person dead due to Covid, which took the death toll to 21,211.

