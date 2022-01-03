Netherlands Sets Record as 50% Women Make Up Newly Formed Government

A record number of women are due to make up the next Dutch government after the incoming coalition published its list of ministers and secretaries of state on Sunday. An unprecedented 14 of the 29 ministers and secretaries of state will be women, including 10 of the 20 ministers.

The four-party coalition will be sworn in on January 10 after reaching a deal in December — a record 271 days after elections in March — handing Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office.

Previous finance minister and centre-right leader Wopke Hoekstra, known for his hawkish stance on spending, will become foreign minister. Former foreign minister Sigrid Kaag will replace him in the exchequer brief.

The finance minister’s appointment is closely watched as the Netherlands is seen as one of the European Union’s “frugal four" member states alongside Austria, Denmark and Sweden that clash with other nations over the EU’s budget.

Ernst Kuipers, who was responsible for moving coronavirus patients around the country, will replace Hugo de Jonge as health minister.

