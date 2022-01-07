Netizens Ask Vicky Kaushal to Not Post Thirst Traps Since He's Married, Call Katrina Kaif 'Lucky Girl'

Trust Vicky Kaushal to raise the temperatures on a winter afternoon. The actor, on Friday, took to Instagram and shared a picture from his working out session. The actor is currently in Indore, shooting for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan. In the picture, the actor was seen wearing a T-shirt and a pair of gym pants along with a cap. He looked away from the camera but his toned physic was unmissable.

Vicky shared the picture with a bunch of emojis in the caption. Several fans took to the comments section and showered Vicky with love. “Sooooo damnnn fine," commented a fan. “Those arms tho," added another, referring to his toned biceps. “Switching to the beast mode," added another.

However, a fan also reached out to Vicky and asked him to not post thirst traps, since he is now married. “Stop posting thirst traps now, we know you’re married," the fan commented. A few also called Vicky’s wife, actor Katrina Kaif ‘lucky’ in the comments. “Katrina You Lucky Girl," a fan comment read.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December. The couple had an intimate wedding at the Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan with only 120 guests attending it. The wedding guest list included the couple’s respective families and a handful of friends from the industry. These include Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

Following their wedding ceremony, Katrina and Vicky moved into their new home in Mumbai. Last month, Anushka Sharma had revealed that the newlywed couple will be living in the same residential complex as her. Earlier this week, Katrina also gave a sneak peek into the house with a bunch of pictures on Instagram. Her mother had also visited

