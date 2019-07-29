'Never, Ever Forget': Donald Trump Signs 9/11 Victims' Compensation Bill

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday signed a legislation that permanently extends compensation to the victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund makes permanent the financial support for families who lost members as a result of September 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania.

It also provides pensions for those who are suffering from cancer and other illnesses stemming from the toxic debris they were exposed to in the aftermath of the attacks. Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders.

"Today, we come together as one nation to support our 9/11 heroes, to care for their families, and to renew our eternal vow: Never, ever forget, Trump said during an event at the Rose Garden attended by first responders and their family members.

The event among was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

A New Yorker himself, Trump said he was down there at the twin tower site. But I'm not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you, he said in his address to the first responders.

Since September 11, 2001, the US has lost more than 2,000 first responders and survivors to 9/11-related cancer and illnesses.

Currently, thousands of men and women are battling cancer and other illnesses due to 9/11. We pledge to stand by the families of those affected, today and every day. We will stand with you, he said.

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, courageous Americans raced into smoke, fire, and debris in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, said the US President.

The whole world witnessed the might and resilience of our nation in the extraordinary men and women of the New York Fire Department and the New York Police Department, selfless patriots of unmatched character and devotion, he said.