English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Australian PM Morrison Faces Party Popularity Slump
Morrison replaced Turnbull in a party-room vote on Friday, taking over as leader of the Liberal party after a week of political turmoil that led to the emergence of Australia's sixth prime minister in less than a decade.
File photo of new Australian PM Scott Morrison
Loading...
Melbourne: Australians' support for the Coalition government has dropped to its lowest in a decade after it dumped Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister and installed Scott Morrison last Friday following a week of chaos, an opinion poll showed on Monday.
The latest Newspoll, published by The Australian newspaper, also showed opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten, who had long trailed Turnbull, is now preferred prime minister.
Morrison replaced Turnbull in a party-room vote on Friday, taking over as leader of the Liberal party after a week of political turmoil that led to the emergence of Australia's sixth prime minister in less than a decade.
The Liberal-National Coalition's primary vote dropped four points to 33 percent, the Newspoll showed, while the two-party-preferred split between Labor and the Coalition blew out from 51-49 in favour of Labor two weeks ago to 56-44.
Morrison must call a federal election by May 2019, but could face by-elections in two seats before that as Turnbull has said he plans to leave parliament soon and former foreign minister Julie Bishop, who stepped down on the weekend, could also quit.
Also Watch
The latest Newspoll, published by The Australian newspaper, also showed opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten, who had long trailed Turnbull, is now preferred prime minister.
Morrison replaced Turnbull in a party-room vote on Friday, taking over as leader of the Liberal party after a week of political turmoil that led to the emergence of Australia's sixth prime minister in less than a decade.
The Liberal-National Coalition's primary vote dropped four points to 33 percent, the Newspoll showed, while the two-party-preferred split between Labor and the Coalition blew out from 51-49 in favour of Labor two weeks ago to 56-44.
Morrison must call a federal election by May 2019, but could face by-elections in two seats before that as Turnbull has said he plans to leave parliament soon and former foreign minister Julie Bishop, who stepped down on the weekend, could also quit.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Iconic RK Studios Going To Be Sold, Confirms Rishi Kapoor
- T-Mobile Data Leak Exposes 2 Million Customers Data
- Neha Dhupia Won't Take 'Maternity Leave' During Pregnancy
- This Suzuki Swift Sport Drifting is no Less Than a Nissan GT-R: Watch Video
- Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is the Bible of Geekville and Sheldon Cooper the God
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...