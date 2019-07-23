New British Prime Minister Johnson 'Will be Great', Says Trump
US President Donald Trump has had tense relations with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May despite being hosted for a state visit.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York on September 18, 2017. (Reuters Image)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday heralded the selection of Boris Johnson as the new leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party and the United Kingdom's next prime minister, in a possible sign of warmer relations between the two allies.
"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!" Trump said in a post on Twitter shortly after Johnson's election.
Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019
Trump has had tense relations with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May despite being hosted for a state visit. Ties were further strained this month following leaked messages by the British ambassador to Washington that referred to Trump; the official later quit.
The US president has repeatedly praised Johnson, the flamboyant former London mayor and pro-Brexit champion who has been compared to the Republican US president, a former reality television host and real estate developer known for his unconventional, combative approach to politics.
Johnson was the overwhelming favorite to win Tuesday's Conservative Party election despite a chaotic private life and a reputation for lies, exaggeration, a lack of seriousness and discipline. He replaces May, who stepped down after failing to deliver on her Brexit plan to leave the European Union.
Like Trump, Johnson has led a country-first campaign and will now lead a heavily divided nation.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Releases iOS 12.4, WatchOS 5.3; Walkie-Talkie App Returns on Apple Watch
- Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Perform Dangerous Bike Chase Stunts on Portugal's Highest Peak for War
- Andre Russell Prepares for India with Late Evening Nets Session
- Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?
- OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update for OnePlus 5/5T Brings Fnatic Mode and Screen Recorder