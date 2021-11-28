CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Bollywood
Home » News » World » New Covid Strain 'Probably' Among Passengers from S. Africa: Dutch Officials
1-MIN READ

New Covid Strain 'Probably' Among Passengers from S. Africa: Dutch Officials

Passengers queue to check in for a flight on Singapore Airlines at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham

Passengers queue to check in for a flight on Singapore Airlines at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham

Some 600 passengers were detained for hours at the Netherlands' premier air hub on Friday after countries closed their borders to air traffic from southern Africa,

Dutch Health authorities said Saturday that the new Omicron variant was “probably" present among 61 passengers who arrived on two flights from South Africa and tested positive for Covid-19.

Some 600 passengers were detained for hours at the Netherlands’ premier air hub on Friday after countries closed their borders to air traffic from southern Africa, where the new strain, called Omicron, was first detected.

“The Omicron variant was probably found in a number of people who have been tested," the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement, adding that further analysis would be carried out to definitively determine whether the new variant is involved.

Test results of the tests on passengers will be made available some time on Sunday, the RIVM added.

RELATED NEWS

The organisation called on all travellers who have been visiting southern Africa including South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini (Swaziland) and Zimbabwe to have tests done  “even if you don’t show any symptoms".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 28, 2021, 07:03 IST