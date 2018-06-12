GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
New Disclosure Shows Growing Kushner Wealth, Debt

Associated Press

Updated:June 12, 2018, 8:11 AM IST
File photo of White House adviser Jared Kushner. (Image: AP)
Washington: A newly-released financial disclosure form shows that White House special adviser Jared Kushner's wealth and debt both rose significantly over the year, an indication of the complex state of his finances and the potential conflicts that confront some of his investments.

The disclosure issued late Monday by the White House shows that Kushner's assets totaled at least $181 million. His previous 2017 disclosure showed assets in the $140 million range. Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, jointly held at least $240 million in assets last year.

But Kushner has also assumed growing debt over the past year, expanding his use of revolving credit accounts and taking on additional debt of between $5 and $25 million as part of his family company's purchase last year of a New Jersey apartment complex.

