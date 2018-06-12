English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Disclosure Shows Growing Kushner Wealth, Debt
The disclosure issued by the White House shows special adviser Jared Kushner's assets totaled at least $181 million.
File photo of White House adviser Jared Kushner. (Image: AP)
Washington: A newly-released financial disclosure form shows that White House special adviser Jared Kushner's wealth and debt both rose significantly over the year, an indication of the complex state of his finances and the potential conflicts that confront some of his investments.
The disclosure issued late Monday by the White House shows that Kushner's assets totaled at least $181 million. His previous 2017 disclosure showed assets in the $140 million range. Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, jointly held at least $240 million in assets last year.
But Kushner has also assumed growing debt over the past year, expanding his use of revolving credit accounts and taking on additional debt of between $5 and $25 million as part of his family company's purchase last year of a New Jersey apartment complex.
