New EU Leaders Won't Change Course on Brexit, Warns European Council President Donald Tusk
Both men running to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May — Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt — say they want to renegotiate the divorce agreement thrashed out with the EU.
File photo of European Council President Donald Tusk. EUTERS)
Brussels: Senior EU chiefs on Tuesday warned Britain the bloc's new leadership would not change course and offer concessions on the Brexit deal struck with London. European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday he was "absolutely sure" the new leaders chosen after marathon summit talks would not waver.
Both men running to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May -- Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt -- say they want to renegotiate the divorce agreement thrashed out with the EU.
But after EU leaders agreed to nominate German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to take over as head of the European Commission in November, Tusk warned London that a change in personnel did not mean a change of approach.
"I am absolutely sure that the new leaders of our institutions will be as consistent as we are today when it comes to the withdrawal agreement and our readiness to discuss our future relationship with the UK," Tusk said.
If approved by the European Parliament, von der Leyen will take office on November 1 -- the day after Britain is currently due to leave the bloc.
Front-runner Johnson and his challenger Hunt have both vowed to leave on time come what may, raising the prospect that the German's first task in office will be to deal with a chaotic "no deal" Brexit.
Brexit has been postponed twice already as May struggled to get her deal approved by parliament -- which has now rejected it three times. French President Emmanuel Macron warned there would be no more delays without a good reason, such as a general election or second referendum.
And he urged the remaining 27 EU member states not to be cowed by Johnson and Hunt's bullish talk of no deal. "We must not be afraid of no deal, otherwise we are hostage to the other side," he said.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Found Their No.4 Batsman: Yuvraj Backs Pant
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- HDFC Bank Warns Customers About Fraudsters Using AnyDesk App: Here is How to Keep Your Money Secure
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s