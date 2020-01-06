New Head of Iran Quds Force Aims to Remove US from Region After Commander Qasem Soleimani’s Death

Dubai: The new head of Iran's Quds force said he aimed to expel the United States from the region after its commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. strike in Baghdad, state media reported on Monday.

"We promise to continue martyr Soleimani's path with the same force...and the only compensation for us would be to remove America from the region," state radio quoted Esmail Qaani as saying ahead of Soleimani's funeral in the capital, Tehran.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.