New Head of Iran Quds Force Aims to Remove US from Region After Commander Qasem Soleimani’s Death
The commander of Quds Force Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. strike in Baghdad on Monday.
Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said, that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Image: AP)
Dubai: The new head of Iran's Quds force said he aimed to expel the United States from the region after its commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. strike in Baghdad, state media reported on Monday.
"We promise to continue martyr Soleimani's path with the same force...and the only compensation for us would be to remove America from the region," state radio quoted Esmail Qaani as saying ahead of Soleimani's funeral in the capital, Tehran.
