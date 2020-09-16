New Japanese PM Suga Names Cabinet, Many Carried Over From Predecessor

TOKYO: New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday named his new cabinet, with roughly half of the ministers carried over from those of predecessor Shinzo Abe in line with his pledge to continue Abe’s policies.

Taro Aso remained in his position as finance minister and Toshimitsu Motegi kept his job as foreign minister. Among new cabinet members was Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe’s younger brother.

New Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announced the lineup at a news conference.

