New Military Bases in Western Russia in Response to NATO Expansion: Defence Minister
New Military Bases in Western Russia in Response to NATO Expansion: Defence Minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech during an expanded meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia December 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

The army expects to receive more than two thousand units of military equipment and weapons, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow would create new military bases in western Russia in response to the expansion of NATO. “By the end of the year, 12 military units and divisions will be established in the Western Military District,” Shoigu said at a meeting in televised remarks.

The army expects to receive more than two thousand units of military equipment and weapons, Shoigu added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, sending shockwaves across the world.

Moscow’s military campaign shook Sweden and Finland that — after decades of military non-alignment — decided to seek NATO membership despite warnings from the Kremlin.

first published:May 20, 2022, 16:42 IST