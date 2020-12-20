New National Lockdown In Britain Not Inevitable, Says Minister

LONDON: A new national lockdown is not inevitable in Britain to stop the spread of a new variant of coronavirus , health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, adding that tighter restrictions in London and southeast England should help curb the disease.

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show whether a national lockdown was inevitable, Hancock said: “Not necessarily, one of the reasons we brought in the strict travel movements in tier 4 … is to try to stop this new variant from spreading.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor