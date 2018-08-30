English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Pakistani Minister Bans 'Vulgar' Movie Billboards, Critics Fear Rise of Islamists
Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Punjab's Information Minister, caused a number of rows with his visit to the grave of a man sentenced to death for killing the governor of Punjab in 2011 and with critical remarks on Nargis, a popular Pakistani actress.
A man stands at the ticket counter with film posters at a cinema in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS
Islamabad: Punjab's new information minister, Islamist politician Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, has announced a ban on "vulgar" movie billboards in the Pakistani province, angering those who fear the growing influence of hardliners under new Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Since Khan's party appointed him last week, Chohan has caused a number of rows, including with his visit to the grave of a man sentenced to death for killing the governor of Punjab in 2011, and with critical remarks about Nargis, a popular Pakistani singer and actress.
"If any vulgar billboard is found at any cinema in Punjab after three days, there will be a fine in first place, and if any one didn't comply, that cinema will be shut down," Chohan told a public meeting in the eastern city of Lahore.
"Is there any humanity that you print half-naked women and put them on big billboards?" he said.
Khan's election victory in July was helped by strong support from Islamist parties. Chohan joined Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Justice Movement from the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan.
"It's pure moral policing," the left-leaning politician and rights activist Ammar Rashid said on Twitter.
Unless these actresses have been forced into posing for these pictures, there's absolutely nothing 'pro-women' about banning them. Pakistani men need to stop trying to decide what's best for women to wear/do & term it 'anti-objectification'. It's not, it's pure moral policing. https://t.co/qEw9R6GxEq— Ammar Rashid (@AmmarRashidT) August 30, 2018
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
