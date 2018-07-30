GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

New Report Highlights Government's Shortcomings in MH370 Mystery

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
(Representative image)
Kuala Lumpur: An independent investigation report released on Monday,after more than four years of the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, highlighted shortcomings in the government's response.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion that the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications. It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded."

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by U.S. company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Officials said today's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found. Malaysia's government has said it is open to resume searching if credible evidence of the plane's location emerges.

