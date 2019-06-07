Take the pledge to vote

New Sino-Nepal Friendship Bridge Becomes Operational, Replaces Damaged One

The 110-meter long Miteri bridge is now open to traffic, but China is yet to officially hand it over to Nepal in the coming week.

PTI

June 7, 2019
New Sino-Nepal Friendship Bridge Becomes Operational, Replaces Damaged One
Representative Image (Reuters)
Kathmandu: A new Sino-Nepal "friendship bridge" that links the Himalayan nation with Tibet has been formally been opened to traffic, four years after the old bridge was damaged in the massive 2015 earthquake.

The Nepal-China Friendship Bridge (Miteri bridge) was constructed with Chinese aid at the Rasuwagadhi border point in Nepal's Rasuwa district. The new bridge was constructed just five meters north-east from the old, damaged bridge.

The newly-constructed 110-metre bridge came into operation on Thursday with cargo trucks crossing the border point, Rasuwa Customs Office chief Punya Bikram Khadka told the Kathmandu Post.

Although the bridge is now open, the Chinese side is planning to officially hand it over to Nepal next week.

The new bridge was built by a Chinese company after dismantling the old one, which sustained massive damage in the middle section due to a landslide triggered by the earthquake.

The successful operation of the bridge also spurred the completion of the 150-meter double lane road section on the Nepali side, the report said.

