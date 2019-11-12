New Testimony in Trump Impeachment Hearing Reveals Ukrainians Asked About Holdup of Aid
The special adviser for Ukraine at the State Department, Catherine Croft, says she fielded inquiries from Ukraine about the holdup.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: Transcripts in the newest batch from testimony in the House impeachment hearings are chipping away at a key Republican defense of President Donald Trump.
At issue is Trump's decision to tie military aid for Ukraine to investigations of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Allies of the president say he did nothing wrong because the Ukrainians never knew the aid was being delayed.
The special adviser for Ukraine at the State Department, Catherine Croft, says she fielded inquiries from Ukraine about the holdup.
In the transcript of her testimony to House investigators, released Monday, Croft says officials in Ukraine were clear in their concern over the assistance as they battled Russian aggression. Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry are set to begin testifying in public on Wednesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I am a Method Actor So I Fall in Love with All the Actors, Jokes Sidharth Malhotra
- 'We Owe You Some Milk': Australian Fire Fighter Leaves Cute Note for Owner of House He Saved
- Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Bed-ridden Photograph, Says Body is Giving a Signal to Slow Down
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL Qualify For Global Finals
- Emotions Got the Better of Me: Raheem Sterling Admits after Being Dropped by England