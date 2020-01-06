Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

New Top China Official in Hong Kong Brings Wishes from 'Motherland'

'The motherland has always been Hong Kong's most powerful backing,' Luo Huining said in his first public remarks since becoming the head of China's liaison office in the city over the weekend.

Associated Press

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Top China Official in Hong Kong Brings Wishes from 'Motherland'
An anti-government demonstrator walks past tear gas on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters)

Hong Kong: As Hong Kong enters its eighth month of anti-government protests, Beijing's new top official in the territory said Monday that he has full confidence in the city's long-term prosperity and stability so long as it has the support of mainland China.

"The motherland has always been Hong Kong's most powerful backing," Luo Huining said in his first public remarks since becoming the head of China's liaison office in the city over the weekend.

"For Hong Kong, one country, two systems is the greatest advantage." The semiautonomous Chinese territory is in its eighth month of fiery anti-government demonstrations. The movement, dominated by young people wary of President Xi Jinping's Communist Party-led central government, began in response to now-withdrawn legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be extradited to the mainland to stand trial.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under the so-called one country, two systems framework," which promises the city certain democratic rights not afforded to the mainland.

In recent years, Hong Kong residents have chafed at greater restrictions on public expression, including the jailing of pro-democracy activists.

Over the last six months, Hong Kong's situation has been worrying," Luo said. He called the city the Pearl of the Orient" and acknowledged Hong Kongers' important contributions to China's economic reform and opening up.

I sincerely wish Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots well," he said.

Luo is the former Communist Party chief of northern Shanxi province. He replaces Wang Zhimin, who had assumed office in September 2017. No official reason has been given for the change.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram