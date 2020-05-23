WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New York Guv Says Gathering of Up to 10 Must Aim to Stay 'Safe' as Cases Drop Below 100 in Weeks

Social distance signage is posted on the first day that New York beaches were opened ahead of the Memorial Day weekend following the outbreak of COVID-19 at Town Park at Point Lookout beach on Long Island, New York, US, May 22, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Social distance signage is posted on the first day that New York beaches were opened ahead of the Memorial Day weekend following the outbreak of COVID-19 at Town Park at Point Lookout beach on Long Island, New York, US, May 22, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

In his daily briefing on Saturday, he said New York recorded 84 coronavirus deaths on May 22 compared with 109 the day before, continuing a downward trend in the state's toll from the pandemic.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 11:58 PM IST
Share this:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday.

In his daily briefing on Saturday, he said New York recorded 84 coronavirus deaths on May 22 compared with 109 the day before, continuing a downward trend in the state's toll from the pandemic.

"You can have a safe gathering of 10 people or you can have a wholly unsafe gathering of 10 people," said Cuomo. "If you don't have to be with a group of ten people don't be with a group of ten people."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading