New York City Coronavirus Deaths May be Thousands More Than Official Toll: Study

Representative image for coronavirus death. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

New York state has been hardest hit by America's outbreak, with more than 26,600 declared deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
New York: New York City's coronavirus death toll may be several thousand more than the local government's official tally, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report Monday.

About 24,172 more people died in the Big Apple between March 11 and May 2 than researchers would expect at that time of the year, according to the CDC's analysis.

During that period, the city declared 13,831 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 5,048 probable deaths for a total of 18,879 fatalities linked to the virus.

"The 5,293 excess deaths not identified as confirmed or probable COVID-19-associated deaths might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic," the report said.

