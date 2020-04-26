WORLD

1-MIN READ

New York City Needs $7.4 Billion in Federal Aid amid Coronavirus, Says Mayor

File photo: People wearing face masks are seen in the Times Square subway station during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, US. (Reuters)



If New York City is not whole, it will drag down the entire region, and it will hold up the entire national economic restart, he said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
New York City needs a $7.4 billion in federal aid to offset economic losses from the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday, urging President Donald Trump to push his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate to back more relief funding for states and cities.

"The federal government must make us whole for us to be able to be in a position to restart," De Blasio, a Democrat, said in an interview on Fox News. "If New York City is not whole, it will drag down the entire region, and it will hold up the entire national economic restart."

