1-MIN READ

New York City Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year: Mayor

A message of thanks to healthcare workers and others is seen displayed on screens beneath the New Year's Eve Ball atop the One Times Square building in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City. (Reuters)

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the remainder of this school year is painful, but I can also tell you it is the right thing to do," he told a news conference.

De Blasio had ordered public schools shut beginning March 16 to curb the spread of the disease, with an initial goal of reopening by April 20. But the mayor said it soon became clear that date goal was unrealistic as the city emerged as a major US coronavirus hotspot.

