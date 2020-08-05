WORLD

1-MIN READ

New York City to implement quarantine check points at key entry points

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 8:37 PM IST
New York City will implement COVID-19 quarantine check points at key entry points to the city to ensure that travelers coming from 35 states on New York’s travel advisory comply with the 14-day quarantine mandate issued by the state in June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

“Travelers coming in from those states will be given information about the quarantine and will be reminded that it is required, not optional,” de Blasio told a news briefing. He added that, under certain circumstances, fines for not observing the quarantine order could be as high as $10,000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 5, 2020, 8:37 PM IST
