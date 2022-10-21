New York City to Observe Diwali as Public School Holiday Starting 2023

Schools in New York City will mark Diwali as a public school holiday starting next year, the CNN said in a report citing the city’s mayor Eric Adams.

The announcement from Adams came on Thursday during a press conference. State assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Department of Education chancellor David Banks were also present during the announcement.

#Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, and today that light is brighter.@NYCMayor stood in solidarity as @JeniferRajkumar introduced legislation to replace "Anniversary Day" on the school calendar with Diwali. pic.twitter.com/yrryS5DGSk — City of New York (@nycgov) October 20, 2022

The legislators in New York City swapped out Anniversary Day, celebrated on the first Thursday in June, for Diwali in the public school calendar. The five-day holiday will start on October 24 this year, CNN reported.

“The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights,” Jennifer Rajkumar, who introduced legislation to recognize Diwali, was quoted as saying by CNN.

Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar is introducing legislation that makes room for Diwali in the school calendar. They’re removing Brooklyn–Queens Day so it can be replaced with Diwali. When this is done, Diwali will be a school holiday. pic.twitter.com/nj4KLOhN6G — Madina Touré (@madinatoure) October 20, 2022

She said the decision was “long overdue” acknowledgment of Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities, the CNN said in its report.

Rajkumar said Anniversary Day is an ‘obscure and antiquated day’ and said Diwali is celebrated by a large number of residents in the city. She said people earlier told her ‘there’s simply not enough room in the New York City school calendar to have a Diwali school holiday’ and her legislation made the room.

Rajkumar said despite the holiday the new school schedule will still have 180 school days as per the state’s education laws. Rajkumar called Adams ‘a Hindu mayor’ in a lighthearted reference to his plant-based diet and meditation practice.

She said children will be encouraged to learn about Diwali and what the festival signifies. “We’re going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how you turn a light on within yourself,” Rajkumar was quoted as saying.

Mayor Eric Adams said: “When we take this period to acknowledge Diwali, we’re acknowledging the light that is within us, the light that clearly can push away darkness.”

