WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New York Coronavirus Hospitalisations Down for Second Day, Says Governor Andrew Cuomo

A man is wheeled on a stretcher at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A man is wheeled on a stretcher at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, also disclosed an outline of how he would begin to reopen businesses, starting with the most essential businesses and those where the risk of infection spread was smallest.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
Share this:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalisations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his state's healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.

Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, also disclosed an outline of how he would begin to reopen businesses, starting with the most essential businesses and those where the risk of infection spread was smallest.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,409,292

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,049,909

    +52,049

  • Cured/Discharged

    507,438

     

  • Total DEATHS

    132,835

    +6,235
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres