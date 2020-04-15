New York Coronavirus Hospitalisations Down for Second Day, Says Governor Andrew Cuomo
A man is wheeled on a stretcher at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, also disclosed an outline of how he would begin to reopen businesses, starting with the most essential businesses and those where the risk of infection spread was smallest.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalisations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his state's healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.
