WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New York Face-covering Rule on, Stay-home Order Extended to Curb Covid-19 Spread

A trader wears a mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 20, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo)

A trader wears a mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 20, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo)

Under the guidelines announced this week by Governor Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain appropriate distance from others.

Share this:

New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public are going into effect on Friday as the state's residents prepared for at least another month of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the guidelines announced this week by Governor Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain appropriate distance from others.


Children younger than two and people with a medical reason why they can't tolerate a mask are exempt from the rule, which takes effect at 8 pm.

Cuomo announced on Thursday that the state's stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place since March 22 will last at least until May 15. He said the extension was made in consultation with officials from other Northeast states and will be reevaluated next month.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,472,355

    +57,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,173,432

    +95,155*

  • Cured/Discharged

    554,786

    +29,470*  

  • Total DEATHS

    146,291

    +8,190*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres