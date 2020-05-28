WORLD

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Businesses Can Turn Away People Not Wearing Masks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Stressing upon the usage of masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Cuomo said that store owners have the right to protect themselves.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order on Thursday authorizing businesses to deny entry to anyone who does not wear a mask or face covering, stressing masks were critical to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We're giving the store owners the right to say if you're not wearing a mask, you can't come in. That store owner has a right to protect themselves, that store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store," Cuomo told a daily briefing.


