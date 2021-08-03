CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Sexually Harassed Multiple Women': NY Attorney General

New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

She said the investigation found that Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

New York governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women," including employees, the state’s attorney general Letitia James said Tuesday as she announced the findings of an independent investigation into allegations against the powerful Democrat.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," James said at a news conference.

first published:August 03, 2021, 21:15 IST