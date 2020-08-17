New York Governor Cuomo says gyms can open as soon as August 24 with restrictions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state’s gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within two weeks of it opening, Cuomo said.

“Localities can also determine whether or not the gym has classes inside it,” he said.

The state’s COVID-19 infection rate dropped to 0.71% on Sunday, the lowest since the start of the pandemic, Cuomo said on Monday.

