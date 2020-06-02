WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New York Governor Says Police Failed to Do Their Job to Prevent Looting during Protests

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his daily briefing at New York Medical College during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valhalla, New York, U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his daily briefing at New York Medical College during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valhalla, New York, U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Andrew Cuomo said Mayor Bill de Blasio has underestimated the scope of the problem.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
Share this:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that New York City's police force failed to protect businesses and the public from looting and other criminal activity the prior night and that the city's mayor had refused help from the National Guard.

"The NYPD and the Mayor did not do their job last night," Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus, referring to the New York Police Department and Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I believe the Mayor underestimates the scope of the problem."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading