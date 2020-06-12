WORLD

New York Guv Andrew Cuomo to Sign Police Reform Bill, Says Must 'Reinvent & Modernise' to Battle Racism

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

Cuomo said he would sign an executive order that says state funding will go only to municipalities with laws mandating their police departments 'reinvent and modernize' to battle systemic racism.

  • Reuters New York
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he will require local governments to develop and adopt by April 1 plans to reinvent police departments to address use of force, police bias and other issues that have triggered anti-racism protests.

Cuomo said he would sign an executive order that says state funding will go only to municipalities with laws mandating their police departments "reinvent and modernise" to battle systemic racism.

"That should be done in every police agency in this country," Cuomo told a press conference that also included the mothers of Eric Garner and Sean Bell, unarmed black Americans who died in confrontations with police.

