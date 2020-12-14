First Covid-19 Vaccine Administered in US as New York Nurse Gets Pfizer Shot

A nurse in New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the shot live on television shortly before 9:30 am (1430 GMT).

New York state vaccinates its first health care worker, a critical care nurse named Sandra, against Covid-19 . Follow live updates: https://t.co/aNicHesDe1 pic.twitter.com/n8yeFaeVGp — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 14, 2020

"First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" President Donald Trump tweeted.