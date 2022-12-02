New York is Hiring A Rat Czar for $170,000. Someone 'Bloodthirsty', Committed to 'Wholesale Slaughter' Required

New York Mayor Eric Adams is looking for a leader in the city’s war on rats and wants someone who is “bloodthirsty” and committed to “wholescale slaughter” of vermin.

The job for city’s new rat czar or formally known as the director of rodent mitigation, will pay $120,000-$170,000 a year and report to the deputy mayor for operations.

The Mayor’s administration posted a job listing this week seeking someone to lead the city’s long-running battle against rats.

“The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management and wholesale slaughter,” the advertisement reads.

The posting is whimsical, but the job is daunting.

The NYC leaders have been trying to control the rodent population for generations, with mixed results. The sightings of rats in parks, sidewalks and other places have recently increased.

City rats have survived a multimillion-dollar effort under former Mayor Bill de Blasio that focused on more trash pickups and better housing inspections in targeted neighborhoods. The city also launched a program to use dry ice to suffocate rats in their hiding spots.

Adams, when he was borough president of Brooklyn, once demonstrated a trap that used a bucket filled with a toxic soup to drown rats lured by the scent of food.

Now, the Adams’ administration is looking for a top rat bureaucrat to become the public face of the city’s eradication and education efforts.

“Cunning, voracious, and prolific, New York City’s rats are legendary for their survival skills, but they don’t run this city – we do,” claimed the posting.

Applicants are expected to have a crafty sense of humor and “to lead from the front, using hands-on techniques to exterminate rodents with authority and efficiency.”

