News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

New York Jets Player Reaches Deal On Airport Gun Charge

New York Jets Player Reaches Deal On Airport Gun Charge

A New York Jets player has reached a deal with prosecutors downgrading criminal charges he tried to bring a gun on a commercial flight to LaGuardia Airport.

NEW YORK: A New York Jets player has reached a deal with prosecutors downgrading criminal charges he tried to bring a gun on a commercial flight to LaGuardia Airport.

Quinnen Williams admitted to a violation of disorderly conduct on Monday to settle criminal gun charges accusing him of carrying a pistol when boarding the flight to New York from Alabama in March. The plea deal requires him to forfeit the gun and pay a $250 fine.

As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges, defense attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement. This case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of a firearm.

The 22-year-old Williams was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019 from the University of Alabama.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 6, 2020, 1:48 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...