New York Jets Player Reaches Deal On Airport Gun Charge

NEW YORK: A New York Jets player has reached a deal with prosecutors downgrading criminal charges he tried to bring a gun on a commercial flight to LaGuardia Airport.

Quinnen Williams admitted to a violation of disorderly conduct on Monday to settle criminal gun charges accusing him of carrying a pistol when boarding the flight to New York from Alabama in March. The plea deal requires him to forfeit the gun and pay a $250 fine.

As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges, defense attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement. This case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of a firearm.

The 22-year-old Williams was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019 from the University of Alabama.

