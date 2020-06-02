WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New York Mayor Says Night-time Curfew Extended to June 7 Following Violence and Looting

Police detain protesters as they march down the street during a solidarity rally for George Floyd in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Police detain protesters as they march down the street during a solidarity rally for George Floyd in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The mayor told reporters that the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, due to come into force Tuesday, would now run until Sunday.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
Share this:

New York's mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday extended a night-time curfew for the city until June 7 following outbreaks of violence and looting during anti-racism protests gripping America.

The mayor told reporters that the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, due to come into force Tuesday, would now run until Sunday.

His announcement came after a curfew on Monday that began at the later time of 11:00 pm failed to deter rioters from looting a number of luxury stores across Manhattan.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading