New York Mayor Says Night-time Curfew Extended to June 7 Following Violence and Looting
Police detain protesters as they march down the street during a solidarity rally for George Floyd in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
The mayor told reporters that the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, due to come into force Tuesday, would now run until Sunday.
- Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
New York's mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday extended a night-time curfew for the city until June 7 following outbreaks of violence and looting during anti-racism protests gripping America.
The mayor told reporters that the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, due to come into force Tuesday, would now run until Sunday.
His announcement came after a curfew on Monday that began at the later time of 11:00 pm failed to deter rioters from looting a number of luxury stores across Manhattan.
