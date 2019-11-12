Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

New York Police Face Backlash over Arrest of 2 Women Selling Churros in Subway Stations

The bystander captured the four officers talking to the Spanish-speaking woman, who appeared to be crying. Officers told her she could either turn over her cart and receive a fine or have her cart confiscated and face arrest.

Associated Press

Updated:November 12, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New York Police Face Backlash over Arrest of 2 Women Selling Churros in Subway Stations
A street vendor carries a basket of churros. (Reuters image used for representation)

New York: New York City police detained two women for selling churros without a license at subway stations, sparking backlash from social media users and at least one city official.

Officers can be seen in cell phone footage captured Friday surrounding a woman who was selling the fried-dough pastries from a cart in a Brooklyn subway station.

The bystander captured the four officers talking to the Spanish-speaking woman, who appeared to be crying. Officers told her she could either turn over her cart and receive a fine or have her cart confiscated and face arrest.

The video showed officers handcuff the woman and drag her cart full of food up the stairs at the Broadway Junction station.

The New York Police Department said the woman had received 10 summonses over the past six months for "unlicensed vending." She was released shortly after and received a ticket. Her cart was confiscated as "arrest evidence."

The video became widely shared and sparked a protest in support of the vendor at the subway stop Monday afternoon.

Officers then arrested a second woman selling churros Monday morning at the Myrtle-Wycoff station in Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported.

Police said they learned she had two warrants for failing to appear in court for selling without a license.

Scott Stringer, the city comptroller, said on Twitter that the detainment "doesn't make anyone safer" and "raises serious questions" about the increase in police presence in the city's subways.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently deployed 500 officers to frequent and patrol the city's subways to tackle the rise in crime and fare evasion.

The increase in officers has been criticized and linked to tensions between officers and civilians. Last month, a brawl between police and a group of teenagers and the chaotic arrest of a 19-year-old black man in a subway car led to hundreds of protesters taking to the streets of Downtown Brooklyn.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram