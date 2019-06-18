New York Sex Cult Leader's 'Out There' Lifestyle Not a Crime, Says Defence Counsel
Keith Raniere, who started a secret society in which female "slaves" were branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him, is on trial facing charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography.
Former self-help guru Keith Raniere, is seen, in this courtroom sketch, at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York
New York: The New York man who started a secret society in which female "slaves" were branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him may have led an unconventional life, but he did not break the law, his lawyer told jurors on Monday.
"The conduct looked at objectively, is pretty out there," Marc Agnifilo, lawyer for Keith Raniere, said in his closing argument in Brooklyn federal court. "That doesn't make it a crime."
Raniere, 58, is on trial facing charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography. Prosecutors said he used his organization, Nxivm, which billed itself as a self-help group, to hide the secretive sorority, called DOS.
Raniere faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.
In her closing argument earlier on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza said members were tricked into handing over compromising photos and confessions, called "collateral," that could be used to blackmail them. She described Raniere as an "a con man, a predator, a crime boss" who operated "through abuse and control."
Agnifilo countered that Raniere never intended to release collateral and only meant to help the women with their personal growth.
He even suggested that one of the former DOS members who testified in the trial, a woman known only as Nicole, might have been helped by her time as a "slave."
"Maybe it worked," Agnifilo said.
Nicole testified that she was tied to a table and subjected to a sex act with another woman against her will while Raniere watched, coerced into having sex with Raniere several times and eventually branded with his initials.
The six-week trial has featured testimony from multiple women who said Raniere victimized them, including Lauren Salzman, daughter of Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman and a longtime member of Raniere's inner circle.
Raniere declined to testify and his defence called no witnesses.
Other members of Nxivm, which is pronounced "nexium",were charged. They include Nancy Salzman, actress Allison Mack and Seagram liquor heiress Claire Bronfman. They have all pleaded guilty to crimes but have not yet been sentenced.
The group first became known for its "Executive Success Program" courses, which purported to give students the ability to achieve their goals in life by overcoming mental blocks. Witnesses testified that leaders of the organization psychologically manipulated and abused its members and demanded total obedience from them.
Also Watch
-
India’s Linguistic Diversity On Display As Newly-Elected MPs Took Oath In Lok Sabha
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Nationwide Healthcare Crisis Due To Mamata Banerjee’s Ego: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan Team Adhered to Curfew Before India Clash: PCB
- No, Dave Bautista Never Threatened to Quit Guardians of the Galaxy To Do Suicide Squad
- Game of Thrones Actor Sophie Turner to Play Boy George in His Biopic?
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
- NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s