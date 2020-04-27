WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New York State Cancels Presidential Primary Over Coronavirus Risk

File photo of a relatively quiet Park Avenue in New York in the wake of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File photo

File photo of a relatively quiet Park Avenue in New York in the wake of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File photo

Douglas Kellner, one of two of the party's commissioners on the New York State Board of Elections, said it would be "unnecessary and frivolous" to hold an effectively uncompetitive election in the epicentre of US Covid-19 outbreak.

  • Reuters New York
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 11:34 PM IST
Share this:

The state of New York on Monday canceled its presidential primary, which had already been delayed from late April to June 23, over concerns voting was an unnecessary risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With former Vice President Joe Biden the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, Douglas Kellner, one of two of the party's commissioners on the New York State Board of Elections, said it would be "unnecessary and frivolous" to hold an effectively uncompetitive election in a state that is the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Republican President Donald Trump will be seeking a second term in the Nov. 3 election. Biden's last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign on April 8. Sanders had hoped to have his name on the ballot in remaining primary contests to enable his progressive supporters to choose like-minded delegates to influence the party's platform.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres