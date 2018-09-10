GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
New York Subway Station Buried by 9/11 Opens Again Amid Emotional Scenes

People cheered, clapped and held their phones up to record the event as a train rolled to a stop, video footage from the subway station showed.

AFP

Updated:September 10, 2018, 9:08 AM IST
People wait in line to purchase New York subway MetroCards in New York City, U.S (Representative Image/ Reuters)
Just days before the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, trains are once again running through a New York City subway station buried when the Twin Towers fell 17 years ago.

The Cortlandt stop reopened on Saturday on the Number One line in what The New York Times described as "the last major piece in the city's quest to rebuild what was lost."

The station was under the World Trade Center, whose twin towers collapsed in flames after being struck by airliners commandeered by Al-Qaeda militants.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority began rebuilding the stop in 2015, the Times reported.

The 9/11 attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the United States and led to the launch of deadly, long-running wars in Iraq and Afghanistan -- countries that remain plagued by violence and instability to this day.





