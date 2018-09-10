English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New York Subway Station Buried by 9/11 Opens Again Amid Emotional Scenes
People cheered, clapped and held their phones up to record the event as a train rolled to a stop, video footage from the subway station showed.
People wait in line to purchase New York subway MetroCards in New York City, U.S (Representative Image/ Reuters)
Loading...
Just days before the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, trains are once again running through a New York City subway station buried when the Twin Towers fell 17 years ago.
People cheered, clapped and held their phones up to record the event as a train rolled to a stop, video footage from the subway station showed.
The Cortlandt stop reopened on Saturday on the Number One line in what The New York Times described as "the last major piece in the city's quest to rebuild what was lost."
The station was under the World Trade Center, whose twin towers collapsed in flames after being struck by airliners commandeered by Al-Qaeda militants.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority began rebuilding the stop in 2015, the Times reported.
The 9/11 attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the United States and led to the launch of deadly, long-running wars in Iraq and Afghanistan -- countries that remain plagued by violence and instability to this day.
People cheered, clapped and held their phones up to record the event as a train rolled to a stop, video footage from the subway station showed.
The Cortlandt stop reopened on Saturday on the Number One line in what The New York Times described as "the last major piece in the city's quest to rebuild what was lost."
The station was under the World Trade Center, whose twin towers collapsed in flames after being struck by airliners commandeered by Al-Qaeda militants.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority began rebuilding the stop in 2015, the Times reported.
The 9/11 attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the United States and led to the launch of deadly, long-running wars in Iraq and Afghanistan -- countries that remain plagued by violence and instability to this day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 12: We Might Just Plan Our Baby on the Show, Says Bharti Singh
- Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and more: Top Five Smartphones With Notch Display Under Rs 20,000
- Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh
- Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...