English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New Yorkers Chant 'No War With Iran' Outside Trump Tower Against Possibility of War Between US & Iran

File photo of Trump Tower, New York. (Photo courtesy: Trump Tower New York@TrumpTower)

File photo of Trump Tower, New York. (Photo courtesy: Trump Tower New York@TrumpTower)

Similar protests are taking place in many parts of the US to oppose the possibility of war after recent events between the U.S. and Iran have created rising tension.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 10, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
Share this:
New York City: People have gathered and protests are taking place in many parts of the US to oppose the possibility of war after recent events between the US and Iran have created rising tension.

Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered at Foley Square in the Lower Manhattan, New York City to attend the rally on Thursday, January 9 evening. They are chanting "The people united will never be defeated," and "Hey hey ho ho all the wars have got to go."

Protesters chanting "No war with Iran" also gathered outside the Trump Tower, the penthouse condominium residence of the building's namesake and developer, US president Donald Trump.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story