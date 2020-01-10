New Yorkers Chant 'No War With Iran' Outside Trump Tower Against Possibility of War Between US & Iran

New York City: People have gathered and protests are taking place in many parts of the US to oppose the possibility of war after recent events between the US and Iran have created rising tension.
Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered at Foley Square in the Lower Manhattan, New York City to attend the rally on Thursday, January 9 evening. They are chanting "The people united will never be defeated," and "Hey hey ho ho all the wars have got to go."
Protesters chanting "No war with Iran" also gathered outside the Trump Tower, the penthouse condominium residence of the building's namesake and developer, US president Donald Trump.